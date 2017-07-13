Christopher Nolan girds for box office battle with his World War II action thriller 'Dunkirk'

The explosion was not quite shocking enough yet — at least not to Christopher Nolan’s ears.

On an early spring afternoon, the director — whose films, including the “Dark Knight” trilogy, “Inception” and “Interstellar,” have collectively grossed well over $4 billion worldwide — sat in a darkened dubbing stage on the Warner Bros. lot, working on the sound mix for his latest movie, the epic World War II tale “Dunkirk.”

Nolan studied the screen carefully, a cup of tea in his hand, his generally serious demeanor punctuated by the occasional dry joke. (Perhaps surprisingly, given his cerebral reputation, he’s a fan of the HBO comedy “Silicon Valley.”) He was clearly in his element. “I love this part — once you lock picture, all you’re doing is trying to make it the most it could be,” he said.

In the scene at hand, one of several big action set pieces in the movie, a British naval destroyer packed with young soldiers is suddenly struck by a German torpedo, and Nolan was intent on conveying the moment’s visceral terror. No detail was too small to escape his notice, down to the clattering of a teacup.

“That high-pitched whistle that precedes the explosion — could you pitch it up a couple of tones over three or four seconds so that it rises up to meet the explosion?” Nolan asked Gary Rizzo, one of the half a dozen sound editors and mixers working with him on the scene. Levels were adjusted and the scene was replayed.

Finally, after half an hour of work on less than a minute of screen time, Nolan was satisfied. “That made me jump,” he said after a final playback. “And I have never made myself jump.”

That Nolan would be so exacting in his work should come as no surprise to anyone who’s seen his meticulously crafted films. But with “Dunkirk,” which hits theaters July 21, the stakes are higher in some respects for the 46-year-old filmmaker than with any other movie he’s ever made.

“They’re all big swings in their own way,” he said weeks later, sitting in the office of his production company, Syncopy Films. “But this one does feel different.” As a British filmmaker recounting an important piece of British history, he said, “You feel a huge responsibility. I mean, it’s terrifying to think of what Britain is going to make of this film.”

It feels like we’re carrying a bit more than we realized going into it in terms of what movies can work or can’t work in the summer. — Christopher Nolan

The movie recounts the harrowing story of the evacuation of nearly 400,000 British and Allied soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk, France, where they were pinned down under heavy fire from German forces in spring 1940. For British audiences, it is a cherished tale of resilience, a military catastrophe that turned into a moment of communal heroism immortalized in the phrase “Dunkirk Spirit.” But to most American moviegoers, particularly the younger viewers who tend to drive the summer box office, it is an unfamiliar piece of history.

Indeed, for Warner Bros., “Dunkirk” is not the easiest sell to a domestic audience, with none of the usual tentpole marketing hooks of major American movie stars, ancillary tie-ins and pre-sold brand awareness to leverage. (The studio declined to provide a production budget for the film.) In a summer landscape dominated by sequels and reboots and would-be franchise-starters, Nolan is well aware that “Dunkirk” — sandwiched between the releases of “War for the Planet of the Apes” a week earlier and “The Emoji Movie” a week later — is an entirely different sort of proposition for moviegoers.

“It’s very exciting to be putting something different out to the audience, but it’s also very frightening,” he said. “It feels like it raises the stakes for the success of the film. It feels like we’re carrying a bit more than we realized going into it in terms of what movies can work or can’t work in the summer.”

In its style as well, “Dunkirk” defies conventions. Though its scale is immense — with the action playing out on land, sea and air — its narrative is lean, with a nonlinear approach to time that Nolan calls “the most radical structure I’ve employed since ‘Memento,’” referring to his 2000 neo-noir breakthrough about a man with amnesia searching for his wife’s murderer.

With a cast that blends established actors like Kenneth Branagh and Tom Hardy with young newcomers like Fionn Whitehead and, in his first acting role, pop star Harry Styles, “Dunkirk” features relatively little dialogue and gives its characters virtually no backstory. “Telling the story primarily pictorially and through sound and music rather than having people talk about who they are and where they’re from — that was very attractive to me,” Nolan said.

Broadly speaking, the subject of World War II has largely fallen out of fashion in Hollywood as the period has receded into the distant past, its clear lines between good and evil seeming ever more remote in today’s morally murky world. In recent years, only one movie dealing realistically with the war, 2014’s “Unbroken,” has grossed more than $100 million domestically, and that film was based on a bestselling book.

But as Nolan sees it, “Dunkirk” is not a war movie per se but rather a kind of Hitchcockian suspense thriller, and his goal for the picture, which he filmed almost entirely in IMAX, is to create an immersive white-knuckle ride that puts the viewer in the shoes of soldiers fighting for survival.

“We’re trying to create an experience that I talk about as being like virtual reality without the goggles,” he said. “I think what’s exciting about movies right now, as opposed to television or novels or the stage, is the cinema of experience, where you’re sitting in a room with a lot of different people and you’re being taken to a world you’d never normally travel to.”

“For those who consider Chris to be a cerebral filmmaker, what I loved about what he did in ‘Dunkirk’ is he’s moving away from the head to the heart — willingly, riskily, scarily,” said Branagh, who plays a naval commander. “To see a man like this, with that kind of love of cinema and intellectual power, now stripping away and stripping away and revealing things — that’s an amazing intersection. You might argue that it’s his most emotional film to date.”

While early reactions to the film have been overwhelmingly positive, whether audiences will turn out in sufficient numbers to make it a bona fide hit remains to be seen. For the moment, Nolan is stuck in an anxious state of suspense.

“It’s this kind of horrible holding pattern of stress,” he said. “I make films for an audience, so for me, the film isn’t complete until it goes out there into the world. It’s this awful, tense moment. It never gets any easier.”