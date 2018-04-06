Jason Clarke takes the spotlight in 'Chappaquiddick'

When he got the script for "Chappaquiddick," he was frustrated with the state of American politics, questioning why Barack Obama couldn't get a Supreme Court justice appointment approved by a Republican Senate in 2016. Just as he found himself criticizing the right, the film's screenplay prodded him to go deeper: "If I'm going to look at them, I need to look at myself and my side [as a Democrat]. The script landed on me and I thought: 'Oh, my God. How did Ted get away with this?' I felt an educational responsibility to make this. If you want to understand why your neighbor doesn't like you anymore or disagrees with you so emphatically, you've got to have some understanding of how you got here."