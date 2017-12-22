Jessica Chastain is leading the charge for a new kind of Hollywood, both on-screen and off

Jessica Chastain isn’t sure how much she wants to act anymore. She’s not retiring or anything, not yet — she’s just not as passionate about the job as she used to be.

“I’m more interested in the idea of making the world a better place,” she says. “In thinking about ‘What am I contributing to the world?,’ my passions keep shifting away from myself.”

Coming from most Hollywood stars, this would probably just sound like sanctimonious garbage. But Chastain, 40, has taken action that actually backs up her words.

Over the last year, the actress has made about as many headlines for being outspoken on Twitter as she has for her film roles. Alongside Rose McGowan, Amber Tamblyn, Lena Dunham and Olivia Munn, Chastain has become one of the industry’s most vocal feminists, sharing her thoughts on gender equality and sexual harassment with her 650,000 followers.

Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." SEE MORE VIDEOS

This month, her feed has also been interspersed with promotional tweets about “Molly’s Game,” in which she plays Molly Bloom, the infamous “poker princess” who organized underground games frequented by the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and Ben Affleck until she was arrested by the FBI.

The film, out Dec. 25, was written by Aaron Sorkin and marks his directorial debut. It offers Chastain the sort of tour de force lead role actresses don’t often get in Hollywood. Surrounded by a supporting cast including Idris Elba and Kevin Costner, Chastain’s Bloom dominates the movie, with razor-sharp delivery of Sorkin’s rapid-fire dialogue narrating the entire journey.

Despite the strong critical attention for her performance — she’s up for a Golden Globe for her part in the movie next month — Chastain’s social media focus hasn’t really been on “Molly’s Game.” Instead, her aim on Twitter is to “amplify the voices” of women who have been victims of harassment — women, she said, who “have nothing to gain except to help other women.”

Even before the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke on Oct. 5, Chastain was sending out candid tweets about the problems she saw in the business. On Aug. 1, after CBS announced it had no fall shows with female leads, Chastain wrote: “I’ll just @netflix and chill. Or some @HBO greatness. ...There’s so many incredible options that don’t include @CBS.”

Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times Jessica Chastain ("Molly's Game") was among the participants in The Envelope's annual Oscar round table series. Jessica Chastain ("Molly's Game") was among the participants in The Envelope's annual Oscar round table series. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

When the news hit about claims of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, she acknowledged that she’d been “warned from the beginning.” “YEP,” she tweeted a few weeks later after The Times wrote about alleged sexual misconduct by filmmaker Brett Ratner.

Soon, she began drawing attention to prior claims of sexual assault against director Bryan Singer — even though he is a producer on “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” the upcoming comic book franchise installment that Chastain has a role in. (The actress later clarified that she “didn’t realize he was involved until recently” and said “he wasn’t on set.”)

“If [tweeting] puts an X on me in terms of ‘Oh, that’s it, she’s out of the industry,’ I don’t care,” Chastain said. “When the first article came out about Weinstein, I retweeted it, and immediately kept sharing stories. And then I got an e-mail from someone who was very successful in the industry who said I was using my social media platform irresponsibly. I got pushback.”

It was exactly this defiant nature that made Bloom feel Chastain was the right actress to bring her story to the big screen.

Actress Jessica Chastain found the portrayal of women in the films she saw at the Cannes film festival "really disturbing." Actress Jessica Chastain found the portrayal of women in the films she saw at the Cannes film festival "really disturbing." SEE MORE VIDEOS

“Obviously, she’s an extraordinary actress, but I am so moved by her moral courage and fearlessness when it comes to speaking out in a town that has traditionally not wanted women to,” said Bloom, 39, who has long since retired from the gambling circuit and now lives in Denver. “Of course, we wanted someone who was a formidable actress — but the fact that she’s also a real person with a real purpose and huge heart was a big win.”

Meeting Bloom for the first time at the Four Seasons in 2015, Chastain now acknowledges, she wasn’t quite as generous. She’d spent days Googling Bloom, sifting through salacious tabloid gossip and images of the well-manicured brunet wearing low-cut dresses.

“I’m going to be completely honest: I had a lot of judgment — and I have some shame and a little bit of embarrassment saying that,” Chastain said. “I Googled her and was like, ‘Look how she’s presenting herself in this world. I understand who this girl is.’”

Minutes into her sit-down with Bloom, Chastain realized she’d been unfair. She said she came to understand that Bloom was the product of a world that rewards and values women for being sexually desirable — and then when they are sexually desirable, “we go, ‘You can’t take her seriously, because look at her.’”

Soon, she started obsessing over the Kardashians — studying their contouring and eventually plastering their pictures all over her trailer. She even infiltrated an underground poker game in New York, where she saw a couple women wearing Herve Leger dresses, at the ready, she said, to provide massages for the male players.

"Molly's Game" actress Jessica Chastain explains how researching for her role gave her "a lot of compassion for women in our society" for everything they have to go through just for "someone to listen to what they have to say." "Molly's Game" actress Jessica Chastain explains how researching for her role gave her "a lot of compassion for women in our society" for everything they have to go through just for "someone to listen to what they have to say." SEE MORE VIDEOS

“I called Aaron the next day and said, ‘We need bandage dresses,’” Chastain recalled. “He said, ‘I have no idea what that is, but that sounds fine.’”

Actually putting on that bandage dress, however, affected Chastain in ways she hadn’t anticipated. Typically, the actress dresses relatively conservatively — on this day in November, she was wearing high-waisted pants and a bow-tie blouse. But walking onto set in skin-tight garments, Chastain said she felt a “rush of power,” noticing everyone’s eyes on her.

“And I knew why,” she said. “Someone showed me the comments on the trailer for this film, and there are so many comments about my cleavage. I’ve never done a movie where people have been talking about my body like that.”