Biden drops out: How Hollywood is reacting to the Kamala Harris campaign

President Joe Biden has dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Joe Biden’s decision on Sunday to drop out of the 2024 election and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic nominee has everyone talking — and Hollywood is no exception.

Spike Lee, Aaron Sorkin, Shonda Rhimes, Mindy Kaling and other powerful industry players wasted no time this weekend weighing in on the political shakeup — which occurred Sunday amid a groundswell of calls for Biden’s withdrawal from Democratic lawmakers and entertainment industry figures.

A number of celebrities were quick to throw their support behind Harris.

“I stood behind her in 2016 when she ran for Senate, I was behind her when she ran as @vp and I continue to stand behind her today,” Rhimes, the prolific TV producer known for “Bridgerton” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” wrote on Instagram.

“ONCE AGAIN A SISTA COMES TO DA RESCUE,” Lee, the Oscar-winning writer-director known for “BlacKkKlansman” and “Do the Right Thing,” wrote on the social media app.

Democratic candidates have looked to entertainment luminaries for reinforcement for decades. Earlier in this election cycle, a star-studded event featuring Julia Roberts and George Clooney raised more than $30 million for the Biden campaign. (Clooney later urged Biden to quit the race in an opinion piece for the New York Times.)



Others showing their support included “Watchmen” and “Lost” producer Damon Lindelof (who had called on Biden to step aside) and “A Black Lady Sketch Show” creator Robin Thede, who floated the idea of “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart joining Harris as her running mate.

Sorkin too pledged his allegiance to Harris, after recently penning a guest essay for the New York Times advising the Democratic party to replace Biden with former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

The “West Wing” and “Social Network” writer borrowed “West Wing” actor Joshua Malina’s X account on Sunday to say, “I take it all back. Harris for America!”

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees — a union representing film and TV crew members — also co-signed Harris’ campaign.

“We honor [Biden’s] decision not to run for reelection and are committed to doing whatever it takes to elect Vice President Kamala Harris this November,” IATSE international president Matthew Loeb said in a statement.

“We are united in our mission to deny Donald Trump, who crossed an IATSE picket line in 2004, another four years of assaulting workers’ rights, undermining unions, and jeopardizing our democracy.”

Various actors and musicians backed Harris on social media as well.

Emmy-winning “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph posted a photo of herself with Harris on X and wrote “January 2019 I made it clear what I thought about the future of Kamala Harris. Today, I still stand for [Harris].”



Several musicians also spoke up.

“kamala IS brat,” wrote “Apple” singer Charli Xcx, whose new album “Brat” has been used for many fan edits and memes of Harris in recent weeks.

Other performers — such as Kaling, Cher, Barbra Streisand, Billy Eichner and Mark Ruffalo — simply thanked Biden for his time in office and/or urged Americans to vote in this year’s election.

“Thank you Mr. President,” Kaling, an actor and producer known for “The Office” and “The Mindy Project,” captioned a photo of herself with Biden on Instagram.