Longtime friends Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph are the 'Life of the Party'

Rudolph: I always say yes to them. Ben, Melissa and I have been friends for over 20 years, and this is the way we started together, doing improv and sketch together. Being able to come and play with your friends that you love so much, it's a true luxury. There's plenty of jobs that you could be doing that feel like jobs, but this is a total life bonus. And we all know each other, so when someone knows you and you know them, it's the most fun to set each other up. I didn't ask any questions. I just showed up. It's so comforting to come into their set and the environment they've created, and to see them working together. It's really fun.