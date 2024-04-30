‘Did you take Ozempic?’: Barbra Streisand’s blunt question to Melissa McCarthy goes viral

Barbra Streisand, left, garnered mixed reaction on social media after she seemingly commented on actor Melissa McCarthy‘s appearance on Instagram.

When it comes to writing music, Barbra Streisand can have a way with words. Instagram comments? Not so much.

The legendary “Funny Girl” and “A Star Is Born” entertainer, 82, caught heat Monday after she seemingly commented on actor Melissa McCarthy‘s appearance on Instagram. On Monday afternoon, “The Little Mermaid” star, 53, shared photos of herself and choreographer Matthew Bourne attending the Center Theatre Group’s annual gala over the weekend.

“Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman!!,” McCarthy captioned her photos. “Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage 💃🏻💚🩷”

McCarthy’s and Bourne’s coordinating pastel looks earned praise from Hollywood peers, including actors Glenn Close and Mariska Hargitay who both commented, “gorgeous.”

“These lewks are yummy,” Oscar winner Octavia Spencer commented on McCarthy’s photo.

“Absolutely stunning. thank you so much for honoring @matthewbourne13 at the gala with us. We love you!!!,” Center Theatre Group responded.

However, hours after McCarthy shared her photos, Streisand commented, “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?,” according to multiple screenshots shared on social media.

Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, is an injectable diabetes medication that has in recent years become Hollywood’s go-to quick weight-loss drug. Amy Schumer, Sharon Osbourne, Chelsea Handler and Tracy Morgan are among the celebrities who have been public about using Ozempic.

Streisand’s nonchalant comment quickly garnered divided reactions on social media. In the comments section of McCarthy’s post, followers wrote, that the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner “should be ashamed of herself!”

“Babs. No, honey. Just no,” one user responded to Streisand’s comment, which has since been deleted on Instagram.

On X (formerly Twitter), some users laughed at Streisand’s offhand comment, and others gave the Broadway icon the benefit of the doubt. “Omg somebody please teach Barbra Streisand how to send a DM,” wrote one user.

“Omg. I think she thought this was a DM?” echoed another X user.

“Nah, she meant that...and knew right where she posted it,” responded a fourth user.

Amid the divided social media reactions, neither Streisand nor McCarthy has publicly responded to the Instagram exchange. Representatives for the actors did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

For years, McCarthy has been open about her appearance, speaking publicly about experiences with fat-shaming and how she has come to accept herself.

“Somewhere in my 30s, I was like ‘I’m okay with who I am.’ And if someone wasn’t thrilled with that, that’s okay too,” she told People in 2023. “At some point I was like, ‘They’re not all going to like you.’ You have to learn that the hard way, but it’s a good [lesson].”