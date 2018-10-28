New video: 'Teen Titans Go! To the Movies' is silly, fast-paced and one of the funniest movies of the year

For the last decade of his life, Orson Welles worked sporadically on an experimental drama called “The Other Side of the Wind,” starring John Huston as a larger-than-life movie director adjusting to a changing Hollywood. After multiple aborted attempts by various producers and Welles associates to complete the film, Netflix finally untangled the last of the legal and financial knots and is releasing the finished “The Other Side of the Wind” alongside Morgan Neville’s documentary, “They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead,” about Welles’ turbulent final years. They can be watched in either order, but definitely should be watched together, since the doc helps illuminate a complex and at times jarringly original work of art in which the man who changed cinema with “Citizen Kane” tries to invent even newer ways of combining images, sound and story.