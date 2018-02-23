Two Oscar nominations in the same category? Meet the designers behind 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Darkest Hour'

"Even though quite a few reviews said we were a slavish re-creation of the animation, it's absolutely not true," Greenwood notes. "If you take the thing scene by scene or moment by moment, the animation and the songs and the characters were fantastic. But with the look of it there was a lot of filling in the gaps. The candlestick — it's got three heads and that's it. That's all you know. So when it came to doing all the characters, which was something Katie and I started on very early, it was about mixing what the historic artifacts were like, what were the characters like, who were the actors playing them, what did the costumes do. You had to think about the materials they were made out of that turned into their characters and how they turned into clothes."