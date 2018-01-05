Ridley Scott's 'All the Money in the World' and Steven Spielberg's 'The Post' offer a revealing study in directorial contrasts

It’s not exactly rare for Steven Spielberg and Ridley Scott, two of the most respected and industrious directors in Hollywood, to have new movies in theaters simultaneously. (It happened before in 2015 with “Bridge of Spies” and “The Martian.”) Still, there was nothing ordinary about the circumstances that brought us the late-breaking December duo of Spielberg’s “The Post” and Scott’s “All the Money in the World,” two unusually gripping ticking-clock thrillers that found these veteran filmmakers working on tight deadlines of their own.

So accelerated were their production schedules that not until spring could anyone have even anticipated the existence of these movies, which were shot, edited and completed within months. Nor could anyone have foreseen the difficult circumstances that shaped their creation, making them unexpectedly revealing documents of not just the early-’70s scandals and power plays against which they unfold, but also the equally fraught times in which we live.

In the case of “The Post,” at least, that timeliness was largely premeditated. Initiated in February, after the inauguration of Donald Trump and during a post-production lull on Spielberg’s upcoming “Ready Player One,” the movie offers a brisk and energetic jaunt through the Washington Post newsroom circa 1971, during the much-contested publication of excerpts from the Pentagon Papers, first in the New York Times and then in the Post. It’s a rousing defense of 1st Amendment freedoms that opens a window into the embattled soul of present-day American journalism itself, now under fire from an even more openly hostile presidential administration than Richard Nixon’s.

The Trump-era subtext is both subtler and more corrosive in “All the Money in the World,” a tough, unsparing portrait of the late billionaire J. Paul Getty in the wake of his teenage grandson’s 1973 kidnapping. Whatever the film might have to say about a culture of unchecked greed has been temporarily eclipsed, along with some of its other virtues, by Scott’s extraordinary 11th-hour decision to recast Christopher Plummer as Getty, replacing Kevin Spacey and salvaging the film from a toxic association with the sexual-abuse accusations sweeping the industry.

The speed with which these pictures came together — to say nothing of the quality of the finished products — has defied the conventional industry expectations for directors of a certain age. (Scott just turned 80; Spielberg is 71.) And it has garnered considerable praise and even newfound respect for two Hollywood pros who, for all the accolades and box-office dollars they’ve amassed, have sometimes been in danger of going underappreciated.

Mark Wahlberg, left, and Christopher Plummer, right, listening to Ridley Scott on the set of "All The Money In The World."

Which is not to suggest that “The Post” and “All the Money in the World” are equivalent or even similar achievements. One picture was directly shaped in response to current events; the other was sideswiped by them. Spielberg’s film implicitly rebukes the Trump administration and its relentless assaults on the news media; Scott’s movie represents a startling feat of damage control in post-Harvey Weinstein Hollywood.

The surreal ugliness of contemporary politics and the widespread mistreatment and subjugation of women are, of course, grimly interlocking American realities. And it’s only fitting that they have been held in check this year by a vital counter-narrative of female resistance and empowerment — one to which “The Post” and “All the Money in the World” themselves offer important contributions.

For those who agreed with the actress-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks when she took Spielberg to task for his apparent lack of interest in female protagonists, “The Post” — which went into production a few months before Banks made those controversial public remarks — offers a late but welcome corrective. In pitting the Washington Post’s storied publisher Katharine Graham against a bevy of professional mansplainers, the film wrings uplift and pathos from a female trailblazer’s personal history and grants Meryl Streep one of the richest roles of her storied career.

Scott’s feminist credentials, meanwhile, have never been in doubt: He will always be the director we have to thank for Thelma and Louise, to say nothing of Ripley. And while Plummer’s seamlessly integrated performance is rightly dominating “All the Money in the World’s” headlines, it’s worth noting that the movie boasts a singularly memorable female lead in Getty’s ex-daughter-in-law, Gail Harris, played by Michelle Williams as a fierce avatar of maternal resolve.

In one telling scene, Harris makes her way, poker-faced, through a sea of reporters, quietly defying one paparazzo’s demand that she shed a tear for the cameras. The character’s lack of self-pity is reflected in Scott’s own implacable gaze, in the ruthless refusal of sentimentalism that has become his authorial signature. And it stands, of course, in marked contrast to Spielberg’s instinctively warm and emotional approach in “The Post”: He bathes Streep’s Graham in a softly enraptured glow and plays up her difficult backstory, balancing her demonstrations of clear-eyed leadership with moments of hesitation and self-doubt.

I’m not drawing a qualitative difference so much as pinpointing a disparity in artistic temperament — one that accounts, I think, for the difference in popularity between these two popular filmmakers. Spielberg and Scott have, of course, colonized much of the same genre territory over the years — historical epics, war movies, science-fiction thrillers — and have minted some of Hollywood’s most enduring franchises along the way.

But there is a reason why Spielberg, the consummate entertainer behind such seminal blockbusters as “Jaws,” “E.T.” and “Jurassic Park,” has enjoyed nearly unparalleled commercial success, while Scott’s box-office highs (“The Martian,” “Gladiator”) have been more respectable than stratospheric. In the year that gave us “Blade Runner 2049,” it’s worth recalling that the original “Blade Runner,” perhaps Scott’s richest, most influential movie, was a flop on its initial 1982 release — a gorgeous work of art that offered audiences no shortage of mood and mystery but little in the way of emotional or narrative hooks.

If it’s reductive to characterize Spielberg as a warm filmmaker and Scott as a cold one, it may be more useful to suggest that one director has always felt like an anomaly of the system rather than a product of it. In terms of prestige — an ersatz but much-coveted currency distributed annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — it may explain why Spielberg has won two directing Oscars, while Scott, despite a trio of nominations in that category, has never made it to the winner’s circle.