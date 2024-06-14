The 12 greatest movies from the shuttering Participant Media

George Clooney, center, and Matt Damon, left, in the movie “Syriana.” (Glen Wilson / Warner Bros.)

The list of American fiction films to confront the war on terror and our concomitant invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq is much longer on misfires than success stories — and of the latter, “Syriana” deserves credit for being one of the first past the post. Writer-director Stephen Gaghan’s ensemble drama is in many ways a time capsule from 2005, down to its sprawling cast of bold-faced names and the era’s vogue for watching far-flung, seemingly disparate characters collide. What distinguishes “Syriana” from the empty fates-and-furies cynicism of a film like “Babel,” however, is that its interest lay not in the crash but in the mechanism behind it. From the opening sequence, in which CIA operative Bob Barnes (George Clooney) allows an American rocket to fall into the hands of radicals in Tehran, the film traces its every thread right back here: to Houston oil executives and their powerful allies on K Street; to the suits at Langley and in Congress selling the public foreign-policy fantasies; even to the expatriate economic advisors backing Middle East reform. Almost 20 years on, there is still no more thorough indictment of our culpability for the conflict to come out of Hollywood. And I still haven’t gotten the phrase “Corruption is why we win” out of my head. (VOD, multiple platforms) — Matt Brennan