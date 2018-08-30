Far from home: European filmmakers set their sights on American stories

“He doesn’t emote the way a traditional performance would,” said Demange. “But I felt that I would be living a bit of a lie if I came to Hollywood to make this story and then cast someone that has been in lots of great films and tried to give a transformative performance. It felt inauthentic to me. I thought, ‘What if I take a Hollywood guy who might tend to be a bit heightened and put him with someone who just doesn’t do that?’ And Matthew was excited by that.”