After 14 long years, 'Incredibles 2' picks up with its family of suburban superheroes

Bird had actually concocted the initial germ of a sequel around the release of the first film, with a story that would see Helen pushed to the forefront of the action while Bob stayed home with the kids, including baby Jack-Jack, whose superpowers have begun to reveal themselves. "I liked the fact that that would put the characters in uncomfortable or revealing places," he said. "How would Helen feel about going back? How would Bob handle not being the one chosen? How would the kids feel about it? It just seemed to be kind of juicy and fun."