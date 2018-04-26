'Jurassic World 2' creature designer Neal Scanlan takes us on a dinosaur tour

"I was reading a lot about what the fans thought about the dinosaurs and I was talking to kids also," Bayona says from an editing studio in London where he's making the final cuts to the film. "I realized that when they talk about dinosaurs they talk about the textures and colors. They talk about, of course, how big is the T. rex, but in general I saw a pattern, which was the textures and the colors. I thought that was the area where I could play with. They feel somehow a little bit more exotic and richer in this movie."