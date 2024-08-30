Tom Hanks alerts fans about AI ads using his voice to sell ‘wonder drugs’: ‘Do not be fooled’

Tom Hanks warned fans on Instagram about deceptive online ads featuring an AI-generated vocal impersonation of the actor.

Nearly a year after Tom Hanks denounced a notorious deepfake dental endorsement that stoked striking SAG members’ fears about artificial intelligence, the actor has once again been targeted by the technology.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the “Forrest Gump” star warned fans about online advertisements using his likeness that he says were created “fraudulently and through AI.”

“There are multiple ads over the internet falsely using my name, likeness and voice promoting miracle cures and wonder drugs,” Hanks wrote in his “public service announcement,” adding that the deepfakes were “created without my consent.”

“I have nothing to do with these posts or the productions and treatments, or the spokespeople touting these cures,” the actor continued. “I have type 2 diabetes, and I ONLY work with my board certified doctor regarding my treatment. DO NOT BE FOOLED. DO NOT BE SWINDLED. DO NOT LOSE YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY.”

Hanks is among a host of celebrities who have been mimicked by AI-generated media. Last year, an ad featuring a fake Luke Combs promoting “miracle” weight-loss gummies circulated on social media. Earlier this month, former President Trump shared a false image of Taylor Swift endorsing his 2024 bid as the Republican presidential nominee.

Because governmental regulation has lagged behind advancements in AI, unauthorized deepfakes have become a rising source of misinformation online.

But last week, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced the NO FAKES Act , which would give both celebrities and laypeople legal recourse for the unauthorized AI replication of their likeness.

“Generative artificial intelligence has opened doors to exciting new artistic possibilities, but it also presents unique challenges that make it easier than ever to use someone’s voice, image, or likeness without their consent,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), one of the bill’s sponsors, previously told T he Times .

“Creators around the nation are calling on Congress to lay out clear policies regulating the use and impact of generative AI, and Congress must strike the right balance to defend individual rights, abide by the First Amendment, and foster AI innovation and creativity,” he said.