'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' and 'Book Club' cater to audiences usually neglected during the summer

Summer has long been considered a dry period for films for the over-40 set — especially older females. In 2011, "The Help" soared to nearly $170 million, largely on the strength of women who loved Kathryn Stockett's book of the same name. But despite the handful of modest successes that followed — from a "Hundred-Foot Journey" here to a "Hope Springs" there — in the last five years, there have been only a few summer releases made for the demographic. Many summer releases with older stars, including "Florence Foster Jenkins," "A Walk in the Woods" and "Ricki and the Flash," weren't even able to crack $30 million.