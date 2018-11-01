How 'Mary Poppins Returns' star Emily Blunt and director Rob Marshall aimed to make a 'joybomb on the soul'

“I still love singing in the shower or the car, love it — karaoke, if I’m drunk enough — but I have always, ever since I was a child, found it very nerve-wracking to sing in front of people,” said Blunt, whose karaoke skills have indeed been documented on the internet. “But I think I am one of those people who, when I am nervous about something, I almost have to go all the way, because it combats the fear.”