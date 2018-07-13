Appreciation: Tab Hunter handled his Hollywood journey with grace, modesty and humor

Typed early on as a pretty boy, he proved he could really act when given the chance — which wasn’t as often as he would have liked. But as demonstrated by his well-received 2005 autobiography “Tab Hunter Confidential,” as well as the documentary feature made from it a decade later, that was one more thing he took with good grace. On-screen, and by all accounts off, Arthur Gelien, a.k.a. Tab Hunter, was modest, charming, adaptable and a hard worker.