An Appreciation: Burt Reynolds ran through my youth as a charmer and a spinner of wiles

He was the Burt I knew from way back, only changed, carrying the things age turns into wisdom that bites and soothes. It was a voice of nuance and whispers. I was beginning to understand what he meant. The years were flying by me too, and, although he was much older, I liked that he was out there, causing a little ruckus, making eyes at the ladies, like he did when we were both young and I’d watch him from a row in the middle of a theater.