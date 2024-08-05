Vet clinic offers free belly rubs for ‘pets only and Ryan Reynolds,’ and the actor responds

Ryan Reynolds responds to a veterinary clinic’s offer of free belly rubs: “Don’t think for a second I won’t come in to redeem this.”

Ryan Reynolds found an offer he couldn’t refuse on a sign from the Okanagan Veterinary Hospital in British Columbia, which offered “free belly rubs” for pets — and for Ryan Reynolds.

The “Deadpool & Wolverine” actor shared a photo Sunday on his Instagram story of the clinic’s marquee sign, which read in all caps, “Free belly rubs with exam sorry pets only and Ryan Reynolds.”

“Don’t think for a second I won’t come in to redeem this offer,” he joked. “Belly rubs are why I became a golden retriever in the first place.”

The 47-year-old actor also shared a heartfelt tribute this weekend to his latest superhero film, reflecting Saturday on its path to the big screen.

“The way #DeadpoolAndWolverine has captured the moment is hard to process,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram. “Feels a bit like it’s happening to someone else. Either way, making these movies has been more fun than anyone has a right to have…This has always been a game of inches and the relentlessness we hit this movie with (particularly in post production which is another phase of the writing process) is something I’ll never forget.”

The post included 20 photos showcasing the star’s involvement in the movie, featuring behind-the-scenes shots, production stills with cast members and some touching images of Reynolds with co-star Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy. It also featured a picture of Reynolds with the 5-year-old pug Peggy, also known as “Dogpool.”

“There are way too many people who’ve made pivotal creative contributions to list, but obviously my long time co-writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (without whom there would be no Deadpool movie),” Reynolds wrote.

“Tim Miller, Mr David Leitch (who also made Fall Guy — one of the best of the summer films), 20th Century Fox, George Dewey and Kevin Feige. Last on the list but first in my heart: my creative, spiritual (and damn near literal) brothers, Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman.”

Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” is continuing its box office success, earning $97 million in its second weekend and becoming the second-highest-grossing film of the year, after “Inside Out 2.”

The “Deadpool” franchise’s third movie previously set a record for the largest domestic opening for an R-rated movie, taking in $205 million. It also secured the eighth spot for the biggest second-weekend opening in domestic box office history, surpassing last year’s hit “Barbie,” which earned $93 million in its second weekend.