John Krasinski on defying expectations, hiring Emily Blunt and making big noise with 'A Quiet Place'

"I genuinely would have gone to another actor," he said. "She even recommended a couple of other actresses, but the fact is that she read this script randomly when we were both flying on a plane back to L.A. and then after finishing it said, 'No one else can play this role.' It was almost like she was proposing to me. I said, 'Are you saying what I think you're saying?' And she said, 'Would you let me play the role?' It was the perfect way to go into this."