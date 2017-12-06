Motion picture academy outlines new standards of conduct for the post-Weinstein era

As Hollywood continues to grapple with the wave of sexual harassment scandals that have reverberated across the entertainment industry and beyond, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sent a letter to its roughly 8,500 members on Wednesday outlining new standards of conduct that they will be expected to uphold.

The academy’s 54-member board of governors approved the standards in a meeting Tuesday night after convening a special task force that consulted with professors of ethics, business, philosophy and law, along with human resources and sexual harassment experts. This follows earlier action in October when the board voted to expel Harvey Weinstein from the academy after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were made against the film mogul.

“There is no place in the Academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates recognized standards of decency,” the two-paragraph statement reads in part. “The Academy is categorically opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, disability, age, religion, or nationality.”

According to the academy, it will be up to the board of governors — which includes such industry luminaries as Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Tom Hanks and Whoopi Goldberg — to enforce these standards.

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, right, with actresses Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards nominees luncheon for the 89th Oscars at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, right, with actresses Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman at the Academy Awards nominees luncheon for the 89th Oscars at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Much remains to be done. — Dawn Hudson, Academy CEO

“If any member is found by the Board of Governors to have violated these standards or to have compromised the integrity of the Academy by their actions, the Board of Governors may take any disciplinary action permitted by the Academy’s bylaws, including suspension or expulsion,” the statement reads.

In the run-up to Weinstein’s expulsion, some within the organization wrestled with the implications of setting a precedent that would require the academy to police its members’ behavior going forward. Other Hollywood figures at the centers of sexual misconduct controversies — including Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski and Brett Ratner — remain members of the academy.

In introducing the new standards of conduct, academy Chief Executive Dawn Hudson noted that they represent a first step in a broader effort to ensure that the academy’s members live up to the group’s values.

“Much remains to be done,” Hudson wrote. “The task force will finalize procedures for handling allegations of misconduct, assuring that we can address them fairly and expeditiously. This process will ultimately guide the Board of Governors in assessing if certain allegations warrant action regarding membership. Those procedures will be sent to you in the new year.”

CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film."

josh.rottenberg@latimes.com

Twitter: @joshrottenberg

ALSO

6 women sue Harvey Weinstein, and his former assistant makes new accusations

Hollywood sculpture censored after the Harvey Weinstein scandal has been returned to view

How do you apologize when accused of sexual misconduct? In Hollywood, it runs the gamut