Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Jessica Alba among newest members of film academy

“Killers of the Flower Moon” actor Lily Gladstone at the Academy Awards earlier this year.

Hollywood’s most exclusive club is throwing open its golden gates once again, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announcing Tuesday it is extending invitations to 487 new members.

Representing 57 countries, the list of invitees includes high-profile names like Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jessica Alba and Catherine O’Hara alongside numerous less starry but still accomplished performers, filmmakers, executives and below-the-line professionals. This diverse group comprises 71 Academy Award nominees and 19 Oscar winners.

Continuing its push for greater inclusion even after reaching its post-#OscarsSoWhite diversity goals, the Academy revealed that 44% of the new class identify as women, and 41% are from underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, up from 40% and 34%, respectively, in 2023.

More than half of this year’s invitees are from outside the United States, reflecting the academy’s continued global expansion, bringing the group’s total international membership to 20%.

“We are thrilled to welcome this year’s class of new members to the Academy,” said Academy Chief Executive Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang in a joint statement. “These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community.”

Although still significantly larger than the annual groups of invitees in decades past, which were generally limited to around 100 people, this year’s class is roughly half the size of the record-setting 2018 class, which included 928 members. Since reaching its post-#OscarSoWhite goal of doubling the number of women and people of color in its membership ranks in 2020, the academy has brought down its more recent class sizes to ensure it can continue to support its rapidly growing membership.

Including the new class, 35% of the academy’s members now identify as women, and 20% are from underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, maintaining and slightly improving upon last year’s benchmarks.

Six branches invited more women than men this year: actors, casting directors, costume designers, documentary filmmakers, executives and makeup artists and hairstylists. Four branches — actors, directors, documentary filmmakers and writers — drew the majority of their candidates from underrepresented ethnic/racial communities.

In the actors branch, invitees include “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Gladstone, who this year became the first Native American actress to be nominated for an Academy Award, and German actor Sandra Hüller, a nominee for “Anatomy of a Fall,” along with Randolph, who won the supporting actress prize for “The Holdovers.”

In the directors branch, invitees include Justine Triet, who earned the original screenplay Oscar this year for “Anatomy of a Fall” and also was invited into the writers branch along with her partner and co-writer on the film, Arthur Harari. Also invited were filmmakers S.S. Rajamouli (“RRR”), Celine Song (“Past Lives”), Cord Jefferson (“American Fiction”) and Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”).

Notably, two of the key figures involved in last year’s historic strikes of writers and actors were invited into the executive branch: Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, and Ellen Stutzman, chief negotiator for the Writers Guild of America.

If all invitees accept their invitations, the academy’s total membership will grow to 10,910, including 9,934 voting members.