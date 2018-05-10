From 'Lawrence of Arabia' to 'Out of Sight,' film editor Anne V. Coates operated on razor-sharp instincts

But it was "Lawrence" that towered over her résumé, the one that she invariably wound up talking about the most. During our 2010 sitdown for an installment of the "FilmCraft" book series, she acknowledged a frightening moment early in the production, when Lean asked her to show him and the crew a scene she had just finished cutting. She was too nervous to watch it, but when it was finished, Lean — who had been an editor himself before he turned to directing — paid her a compliment she never forgot: "I think that's the first time in my life that I've seen a piece of film cut exactly the way I would have done it."