Meet Hannah John-Kamen, breakout super-villain in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

Donning Ghost’s futuristic suit, a high-tech skin she depends on for more than just combat, helped John-Kamen instantly transform into the volatile character. “I’d put the suit on and it would make me do this thing with my hands,” she says, clenching her fists, “and when I was walking — I felt like the Terminator. I had this swag when the suit was on, and when the suit was off I’d kind of get shy.”