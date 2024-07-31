Jonathan Majors, once set for Marvel glory, ‘heartbroken’ over MCU pivot to Robert Downey Jr.

Jonathan Majors says he’s open to reprising villain Kang the Conqueror “if that’s what the fans want, if that’s what Marvel wants.”

Marvel Studios has big plans (and an even bigger star) for the newest phase of its cinematic universe — and embattled actor Jonathan Majors has some thoughts.

Majors, whose Kang the Conqueror was poised to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next big bad, after appearances in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Loki,” revealed in a recent interview that he is disappointed about the studio’s pivot away from his time-traveling villain. In December 2023, Marvel swiftly cut ties with Majors after a New York jury convicted the “Lovecraft Country” actor of assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari after a contentious two-week trial.

The actor’s December firing sparked public concern over how Marvel would proceed with its plans for Majors’ Kang and his role in the MCU, including “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” which was slated to premiere in 2026. At San Diego’s Comic-Con last week, Marvel unveiled its strategy: Robert Downey Jr. will return to the franchise as Doctor Doom to replace Kang in the new “Avengers” film, now dubbed “Avengers: Doomsday.” The film is still set to premiere in 2026.

The RDJ reveal garnered mixed reactions — including confusion from his onscreen wife, Gwyneth Paltrow (“I don’t get it, are you a baddie now?”) — but in a video interview published Wednesday, Majors told TMZ he is “heartbroken” over the pivot.

“Of course. I love him, I love Kang,” he said, before adding, “Doctor Doom is wicked, though.”

TMZ also pressed Majors about his falling-out with Marvel, bringing up Hollywood’s treatment of Downey and also “The Flash” star Ezra Miller, who both have criminal histories but went on to star in high-profile movies. Oscar winner Downey served jail time in the late ’90s after he was arrested for drug possession, among other charges, and went on to star in “Iron Man,” the “Avengers” films and, most recently, “Oppenheimer.” Miller remained in Warner Bros.’ 2023 “The Flash,” despite a string of arrests and accusations of abuse leveled against them in recent years.

“I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been treated with patience and curiosity and love and that ... Miller’s gotten the same treatment and they’re being allowed to work their art and be creative at that level,” Majors said. “I didn’t really get that.”

Adding to the Marvel sting, Majors’ then-upcoming drama “Magazine Dreams” was shelved in the months before the actor’s domestic violence trial. He also parted ways from a starring role in a biopic about NBA star Dennis Rodman. But earlier this month, Deadline reported that the “Creed III” actor is set to star in the revenge thriller “Merciless,” and Majors revealed Wednesday that he is open to revisiting the MCU.

“Hell yeah, I love [Kang]” Majors told TMZ. “If that’s what the fans want, if that’s what Marvel wants, let’s roll. Hell yeah.”

Times staff writer Tracy Brown contributed to this report.