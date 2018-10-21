'Halloween' slays the box office in the latest killing for horror genre

In another sign of how the current glut of sophisticated titles for adults is leaving some movies out in the cold, Fox’s "Bad Times at the El Royale" experienced a fairly sizable drop of 54% in its second weekend. The ensemble period thriller, a film that is both difficult to categorize and not based on any preexisting material, took in $3.3 million in its second weekend to land at No. 9. Writer-director Drew Goddard’s film has grossed $13.3 million domestically to date.