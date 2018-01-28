'Maze Runner' trilogy comes to a triumphant box office end; Oscar contenders continue to perform

Fox dominated the box office chart this weekend with three films placing among the top five: "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," "The Greatest Showman" and "The Post."
The only new wide release among the top five, "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" debuted at No. 1 and performed at the high end of analysts' predictions, bringing in an estimated $23.5 million, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore.
The release of the final installment in the "Maze Runner" trilogy was delayed a year following an on-set injury suffered by star Dylan O'Brien. "Death Cure" earned a B+ rating on ComScore and a 44% "rotten" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.
The original "Maze Runner" opened with $32.5 million in 2014 and its sequel, "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials," premiered with $30.6 million the following year.
After spending three weeks at the top of the chart, Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" dropped to second place in its sixth week, raking in $16.4 million (a 16% decline) for a cumulative total of $338 million.
In third place, Entertainment Studio Motion Pictures' "Hostiles" added 2,697 locations and $10.2 million to its earnings — a 999% increase as the film enjoys its first wide-release weekend — for a cumulative $12 million.
The western drama, which stars Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Ben Foster and Timothée Chamalet, outperformed low expectations despite failing to secure a single nomination during awards season. The film earned a B rating on CinemaScore and a 72% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Rounding out the top five were two more Fox films in their sixth weeks: In fourth place, "The Greatest Showman" added $9.5 million (an 11% decline) for a cumulative $126.5 million. And in fifth, "The Post" (a best picture nominee at the Oscars) added $8.8 million for a cumulative $58.5 million.
Among the other Oscar contenders announced Tuesday, Fox Searchlight's "The Shape of Water" (which led all nominees with 13) added 1,0001 theaters and $5.6 million in earnings, boosting its cumulative earnings to $37.7 million. The studio also added 503 engagements to seven-time Oscar nominee and SAG ensemble award winner "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," which took in $3.6 million for a cumulative of $37 million.
Up for six Academy Awards each, Focus Features' "Phantom Thread" and "Darkest Hour" also continue to do well.
"Phantom Thread" added 125 theaters in its fifth weekend and $2.9 million to its earnings, for a total of $10.6 million. "Darkest Hour," in its 10th weekend, earned $2.9 million for a total of $45.2 million.
Up for four Oscars, A24's "Lady Bird" added 497 theaters in reaction to its five Oscar nominations, bringing in $1.9 million in its 13th weekend for $41.6 million in total box office earnings. Sony Classic's "Call Me By Your Name" brought in $1.3 million in its 10th weekend across 815 locations for cumulative earnings of $11.3 million.
While "Get Out" and "Dunkirk" were bona fide box office phenomena earlier in 2017, none of the year's fall contenders are on track to top 2016's "La La Land." That best picture-nominated film had already grossed $90 million by the time Oscar nods were announced; it ended at $151 million. However, most of this year's contenders are already ahead of the $27.9-million final domestic gross of the eventual winner, "Moonlight."
Next week, Lionsgate opens the Helen Mirren-led horror film "Winchester."
