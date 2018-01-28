'Maze Runner' trilogy comes to a triumphant box office end; Oscar contenders continue to perform

While "Get Out" and "Dunkirk" were bona fide box office phenomena earlier in 2017, none of the year's fall contenders are on track to top 2016's "La La Land." That best picture-nominated film had already grossed $90 million by the time Oscar nods were announced; it ended at $151 million. However, most of this year's contenders are already ahead of the $27.9-million final domestic gross of the eventual winner, "Moonlight."