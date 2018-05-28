'Solo: A Star Wars Story' disappoints at the box office, while 'Deadpool 2' is still smiling

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" didn't exactly take flight this holiday weekend in the way that Disney had hoped.
The origin story of Han Solo took the top spot at the box office but underperformed, making an estimated $103 million in its first four days in the U.S. and Canada, when it had been expected to gross $140 million to $150 million.
"Solo" — directed by Ron Howard, who replaced Phil Lord and Christopher Miller midway through production — stars Alden Ehrenreich as the title character, along with Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover. The fact that it's the second "Star Wars" movie to hit theaters in six months following "The Last Jedi" may have contributed to the weakest box office opening weekend of any "Star Wars" film since 2002's "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones."
"Solo" also disappointed abroad, earning just $65 million internationally. When combined with the domestic three-day total of $85 million, "Solo" took in $150 million worldwide in its first three days.
Critics gave the film a 70% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, calling it flawed yet fun. Audiences gave "Solo" an A-minus on CinemaScore. All of Disney's previous "Star Wars" films have received A ratings.
Meanwhile, this weekend marks the second weekend of 20th Century Fox's "Deadpool 2." The Marvel comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a foul-mouthed antihero brought in $55 million over the four-day holiday weekend. That puts the domestic cumulative total at nearly $220 million for the film, directed by David Leitch. The original "Deadpool" brought in $241.3 million in its first 11 days.
Disney's "Avengers: Infinity War," in its fifth week, took third place. The Marvel film, which L.A. Times critic Justin Chang called a "brisk, propulsive, occasionally rousing and borderline-gutsy continuation of a saga," brought in $21 million over the four-day holiday period, bringing its domestic box office haul to $626 million.
