'Solo: A Star Wars Story' disappoints at the box office, while 'Deadpool 2' is still smiling

"Solo" — directed by Ron Howard, who replaced Phil Lord and Christopher Miller midway through production — stars Alden Ehrenreich as the title character, along with Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover. The fact that it's the second "Star Wars" movie to hit theaters in six months following "The Last Jedi" may have contributed to the weakest box office opening weekend of any "Star Wars" film since 2002's "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones."