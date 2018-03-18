'Tomb Raider' bows to 'Black Panther,' which continues to dominate in its fifth week in theaters

Faith-based films have underperformed at the box office lately. Recent flops such as "Samson" and "Same Kind of Different as Me" both failed to crack $10 million over their entire runs. However, in advance of Easter, upcoming releases such as "Paul, Apostle of Christ" from Sony and Pureflix's "God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness" — the latest in a successful Christian franchise — hope to turn the tide when they open in the next two weeks.