Review: Lee Chang-dong's 'Burning' is a mesmerizing drama of rage, confusion and thwarted desire

It would be hard to overstate the perfection of the three leads or the skill with which the movie keeps rearranging them, like gemstones that are forever catching the viewer’s gaze and bending it in different directions. Yeun gives off an especially brilliant shimmer: Well known to American audiences from “The Walking Dead” and speaking entirely in Korean here, he delivers a flawlessly restrained, sometimes appallingly funny performance, infused with the slyest hint of outsider celebrity. Ben is lofty, charming, maddening and unreachable, and yet crucial to his mystique is the suggestion of a deeper kinship between himself and Jong-su, two men who in very different ways veer perilously close to sociopathy.