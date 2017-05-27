Cannes 2017: A festival grapples with class, but not all movies are created equal

Call it Woke Cinema, Cannes-style.

Class issues have roiled European and American public life for several years ‎now, so it's no surprise that the artists steeped in that life — or even some intent on breaking from it — are pouring those concerns into their work.

But at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, that Brexitian interest may be reaching a new height. Or, at least, breadth. A number of trends are apparent at this year's edition of the movie world's most prestigious gathering, which comes to a close this weekend. None are as prominent as the abundance of works about privilege and upper-class disconnection.

As many such films have screened here than at any Cannes I can recall over the last decade — and in as many different ways, too. Genre exercises, moral parables, inter-generational dramas, naturalist kid movies — all have had as their theme the gap between working and upper classes, the benefits of opportunity and the toll of its absence. As the Cannes director Michael Haneke told The Times, succinctly, "What else is there to talk about in the world today?"

But there are fundamentally different angles from which these have-and-have-not questions can be approached. And Cannes, inasmuch as it offers a weather vane for where film is going, points to one very fresh and one very chestnut-y tack.

You'll be seeing some of these movies in the coming months, so just a quick run-down on some of the most high-profile.

In Haneke's formally rigorous, narratively minimalist "Happy End," multiple generations of a French industrialist family have almost become blind to the working man, a malaise that the two-time Palme d'Or winner suggests creates disconnection not only to the North African immigrants and other working-class people who wait on them but among each other.

In Ruben Ostlund's "The Square" — one of the most talked-about films of the festival — an upper-crust curator finds himself confronted with the limitations of his own compassion when he is forced to look at the underclass all around him in bifurcated Stockholm; the themes reach their most explicit (and surreal) apex when a group of black-tie diners fail to do anything to stop an injustice playing out brutally before them. (This is not-so-subtly also aimed at Cannes' well-heeled audience — “I love thinking that people in a screening sitting silent in tuxedos are watching people on-screen sitting silent in tuxedos,” Ostlund said in an interview.)

Andrey Zvyagintsev's "Loveless," meanwhile, examines an estranged Russian couple whose pursuit of their own desires and comfort has led to them neglecting their son, with disastrous consequences. Tellingly, Zvyagintsev last took on government corruption with his Cannes hit "Leviathan," here's it's the delusions brought on by materialism that are on his mind.

And Yorgos Lanthimos' horror-inflected "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" finds a perfectly coiffed American suburban couple (Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman) stricken with a terrible plight because of an act of great neglect — an act that stands in as a symbol for their general upper-class complacency. The entire film is articulated in a detached tone, form mirroring content.

But for all the merits of these movies (and I'll admit in particular to being seduced by the baroque genre charms of "Sacred Deer" and the second-person confrontation of "The Square's" moral puzzles) there is something lacking in all these movies: members of the underclass themselves.

It's not that there aren't any such people in these movies; they’re there, in some more than others. It's just that in pretty much all of them, from a character-depth and screen-time perspective, the members of this underclass suffer some of the same neglect the movies are ostensibly here to condemn. As your Mom always reminded you, it's much easier to point out a problem than do anything about it, and the idea of privileged filmmakers (because, let's face it, nearly all at Cannes are‎) making movies primarily about the stratum from which they come seem to be doing just that — merely pointing out the problem.

Taking the view from the bottom, on the other hand, is much trickier. Fortunately at least three filmmakers here have done that. All three, I'd argue, have come up with better works than their eagle-eye counterparts as a result, at least on the basic metric of the class themes they're here to explore.

In Sergei Loznitsa's weighty social comment "A Gentle Creature," a woman in the Russian countryside quietly sets out to deliver a care package to her (presumably wrongfully) imprisoned husband and encounters such heavy obstacles that would play as satire if they weren't so dramatic.

Her fight against the bureaucracy is part Kafka, part "Frantic." But the indomitability of her spirit is not sentimentalized. Nor are the procedural hurdles she's up against dissected or politicized or even explained; as one of the many apparatchiks she comes upon tells her, "I'm not an information bureau." In fact we never see what the main character doesn't, which lends an intimacy to underclass characters rarely found in any movie, from East or West.

"Good Time," Josh and Benny Safdie's look at a desperate New York man's attempt to break his brother out of jail, is a propulsive chase movie taking place mostly over one night. The movie has (rightly) drawn acclaim for its performance by Robert Pattinson as the hustling protagonist.

But for all the fugitive conventions, the film is at heart a social-realist movie about the toil of the working man. Pattinson's character is a bright but oppressed sort who has been given a raw deal, charged with taking care of his mentally handicapped brother and no easy economic way out of his predicament. Again, forces aren't blamed, not explicitly. And the struggle isn't held out for our easy sympathy; even phrases like "dignity" connote a patronizing quality never in evidence. The Safdies are keen "to make a movie," as Benny told The Times in an interview, "that isn't about left or right but about the people caught in the middle."