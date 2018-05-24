'The Gospel According to André' takes an intimate look at one-of-a-kind fashionista Talley

While the film ably addresses his lasting influence as a trailblazer for African American men in the world of fashion, it gets bogged down in the 2016 election. Though it was happening as they filmed, this subplot doesn't tell us much more about Talley himself. That could have been time spent diving even more deeply into Talley's inner world, his sorrows, his joys. Furthermore, it roots the film in a specific time, a disservice to a timeless persona.