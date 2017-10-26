Bad movie night candidate 'Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill!' comes with a warning

Great horror films challenge social norms, critiquing modern life by turning everyday experiences into waking nightmares. On the flip side, some fright flicks ask questions that don’t really need an answer, like: What if somebody remade “Saw” with the models from Suicide Girls?

Prolific B-movie writer-director Jared Cohn doesn’t do much to disguise how derivative his “Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill!” is. Even the title is a ripoff of a classic Russ Meyer sexploitation picture (or, more charitably, an homage).

Rising scream queen Sara Malakul Lane stars as Amber Stardust, part of a retro riot grrrl music act. The band’s colorfully skimpy outfits make them easier to identify after they and some hangers-on are imprisoned by a maniac called the Mastermind (voiced by Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine), who provides them with weapons and demands they murder each other to escape.

Cohn frames the Mastermind’s torture chamber as his method of revenge against shallow Americans who lead selfish lives while soldiers risk their lives overseas. That slight bit of commentary feels like an afterthought to what this movie’s really about: young women in cool punk clothes playing a cruel game of kill or be killed.

“Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill!” is just dumb enough to be a potentially fun candidate for someone’s “bad movie night.” But beware! The very idea of celebrating trash is the kind of thing that would make the Mastermind mad.

-------------

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 30 minutes.

Playing: Arena Cinelounge Sunset, Hollywood

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." CAPTION Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." CAPTION Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." CAPTION Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. CAPTION Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." CAPTION Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul." Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul."

calendar@latimes.com