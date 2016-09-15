It's the end of the world as we know it ... 'Dr. Strangelove' on the big screen again

From its unruly title (“Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb”) to its brilliant black humor approach to the apocalypse, this 1964 Stanley Kubrick film had the nerve to turn the end of the world into a sophisticated entertainment.

Nominated for four Oscars, including best picture and lead actor, this wacked-out story of how deranged military folks and mad scientists nudge us toward nuclear annihilation is both completely timeless and the kind of picture a major studio would never make today.

Though Peter Sellers was the actor nominated for his double role as the titular Dr. Strangelove and the American president, others were just as good, including George C. Scott as Gen. “Buck” Turgidson, Sterling Hayden as Air Force Commander Jack D. Ripper, and Slim Pickens as Maj. T.J. “King” Kong, who ends the film with, well, a bang.

Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. and Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at AMC, Cinemark, Regal and other area theaters. More information at www.FathomEvents.com.

