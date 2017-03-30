From any direction, 'North by Northwest' is a big-screen-worthy classic

Its title might sound like as-the-crow-flies directions, but in the hands of master filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, the 1959 thriller "North by Northwest" is the kind of prime entertainment it's always a pleasure to welcome to the big screen.
Playing April 2 and April 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at theaters across the Los Angeles area as part of a partnership between TCM Big Screen Classics and Fathom Events, this is a film that rewards as many viewings as you want to give it.
A classic wrong-man scenario written by Ernest Lehman, “North by Northwest” brings us Cary Grant as a Manhattan ad man mistaken for a spy. His plight comes to involve James Mason, Martin Landau and a gorgeous Eva Marie Saint, not to mention some of the most celebrated visuals in movie history, all set to a score by the masterful Bernard Herrmann. This is one not to miss.
