From any direction, 'North by Northwest' is a big-screen-worthy classic

Its title might sound like as-the-crow-flies directions, but in the hands of master filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, the 1959 thriller "North by Northwest" is the kind of prime entertainment it's always a pleasure to welcome to the big screen.

Playing April 2 and April 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at theaters across the Los Angeles area as part of a partnership between TCM Big Screen Classics and Fathom Events, this is a film that rewards as many viewings as you want to give it.

A classic wrong-man scenario written by Ernest Lehman, “North by Northwest” brings us Cary Grant as a Manhattan ad man mistaken for a spy. His plight comes to involve James Mason, Martin Landau and a gorgeous Eva Marie Saint, not to mention some of the most celebrated visuals in movie history, all set to a score by the masterful Bernard Herrmann. This is one not to miss.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power' trailer Al Gore returns in the sequel to the 2006 documentary "An Inconvenient Truth." Al Gore returns in the sequel to the 2006 documentary "An Inconvenient Truth." Caption 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power' trailer Al Gore returns in the sequel to the 2006 documentary "An Inconvenient Truth." Al Gore returns in the sequel to the 2006 documentary "An Inconvenient Truth." Caption 'It' trailer Bill Skarsgård plays a monster that takes the shape of a clown called Pennywise in the movie remake of "It," based on the Stephen King novel. Bill Skarsgård plays a monster that takes the shape of a clown called Pennywise in the movie remake of "It," based on the Stephen King novel. Caption 'Ferdinand' trailer John Cena voices the gentle bull who would rather smell flowers than fight in "Ferdinand." John Cena voices the gentle bull who would rather smell flowers than fight in "Ferdinand." Caption 'Justice League' trailer is full of superhero punch Trailer for Warner Bros. superhero mashup, "Justice League." Trailer for Warner Bros. superhero mashup, "Justice League." Caption 'Coco' trailer The trailer for Disney's "Coco." The trailer for Disney's "Coco."

kenneth.turan@latimes.com

Twitter: @KennethTuran