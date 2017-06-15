'Opening Wednesday at a Theater or Drive-In Near You' is an eye-opening appreciation of '70s B-movies

In his brilliant new essay collection, “Opening Wednesday at a Theater or Drive-In Near You: The Shadow Cinema of the American ’70s” (Bloomsbury, 208 pp.), the film critic Charles Taylor draws on 15 undersung B-movie gems to assemble a vivid and expansive cultural history of that tumultuous decade. Among the titles lovingly examined here are Michael Ritchie’s slaughterhouse mob thriller “Prime Cut” (1972), the Pam Grier blaxploitation vehicles “Coffy” (1973) and “Foxy Brown” (1974), Irvin Kershner’s serial-killer chiller “Eyes of Laura Mars” (1978) and those 1971 open-road cult faves “Two-Lane Blacktop” and “Vanishing Point.”

Taylor never loses sight of (much less condescends to) these movies’ gritty, visceral pleasures, but he also calls attention to their largeness of spirit, the glimmers of tenderness and melancholy they managed to conceal within their seemingly routine genre frameworks. Ten of the 15 titles will screen at the Billy Wilder Theater in August, giving audiences a chance to test Taylor’s superbly argued thesis for themselves.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland star in "Flatliners." Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland star in "Flatliners." CAPTION Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland star in "Flatliners." Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland star in "Flatliners." CAPTION "Murder on the Orient Express'" star-filled lineup includes Johnny Depp, Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Penélope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench and Willem Dafoe. "Murder on the Orient Express'" star-filled lineup includes Johnny Depp, Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Penélope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench and Willem Dafoe. CAPTION "Thor Ragnarok" stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett. "Thor Ragnarok" stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett. CAPTION Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish and Ed Harris star in "Geostorm." Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish and Ed Harris star in "Geostorm." CAPTION Idris Elba and Kate Winslet play two strangers stranded on a mountain after a plane crash in "The Mountain Between Us." Idris Elba and Kate Winslet play two strangers stranded on a mountain after a plane crash in "The Mountain Between Us."

justin.chang@latimes.com

@JustinCChang