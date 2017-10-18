Aero Theatre an 'Eden' for Lois Smith fans

All hail the American Cinematheque for giving the great Lois Smith the mini-retrospective she deserves. The program screening at the Aero Theatre begins Friday with an action-packed double bill of “Twister” and “Minority Report” and concludes Sunday with two ’70s favorites, “Five Easy Pieces” and “Next Stop, Greenwich Village.”
The program’s Saturday night centerpiece includes Smith’s latest film, the exquisite science-fiction drama “Marjorie Prime,” featuring one of her richest performances; and her very first film, “East of Eden,” in which she made an auspicious debut opposite James Dean. Smith will appear at the Aero with “Twister” director Jan de Bont on Friday and with “Marjorie Prime” director Michael Almereyda on Saturday.
------------
‘A Lois Smith Primer’
Where: Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Price: $12 ($8 with membership)
Info: www.americancinemathequecalendar.com