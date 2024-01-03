A critical reminder of Rachel McAdams’ many talents

(Illustration by Natalia Agatte / For The Times)

Rachel McAdams’ somewhat belated inclusion in the current movie awards conversation follows a pattern of consistently great work and inconsistent recognition.

2023

Released in April, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” receives near-universal acclaim, with McAdams singled out for her portrayal of a devoted mom juggling traditional expectations and early 1970s feminist possibilities.

3

“Margaret’’ appears lost in the fall awards hubbub until the Gotham Awards and influential Chicago and Los Angeles critics’ groups recognize McAdams’ performance with at least a nomination.

.5

McAdams splits the 2023 Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. supporting performance honors with Da’Vine Joy Randolph of “The Holdovers,” giving McAdams …

500%

... more momentum in the awards picture.

1

Adams’ highest career honor thus far is a 2016 supporting actress Oscar nomination for “Spotlight” — a laurel that was well-deserved but hardly representative of the achievements of someone who …

2004

... played two for-the-ages characters in a single year: charismatic high school fascist Regina George in “Mean Girls” and well-bred but willing-to-kiss-in-the-rain 1940s heiress Allie Hamilton in “The Notebook.”

2

McAdams often buoys not-great material, particularly as a stressed investigator in Season 2 of HBO’s “True Detective” (2015) and a closeted Orthodox Jewish lesbian in the film “Disobedience” (2018) — superb performances that received little awards notice.

1-12-24:

The movie musical “Mean Girls” will commit the tragedy of showing someone other than McAdams play Regina George on-screen. But just …

11

... days later, Hollywood can right itself if the film academy announces McAdams as an Oscar nominee for “Margaret.”

