A critical reminder of Rachel McAdams’ many talents
Rachel McAdams’ somewhat belated inclusion in the current movie awards conversation follows a pattern of consistently great work and inconsistent recognition.
2023
Released in April, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” receives near-universal acclaim, with McAdams singled out for her portrayal of a devoted mom juggling traditional expectations and early 1970s feminist possibilities.
3
“Margaret’’ appears lost in the fall awards hubbub until the Gotham Awards and influential Chicago and Los Angeles critics’ groups recognize McAdams’ performance with at least a nomination.
.5
McAdams splits the 2023 Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. supporting performance honors with Da’Vine Joy Randolph of “The Holdovers,” giving McAdams …
500%
... more momentum in the awards picture.
1
Adams’ highest career honor thus far is a 2016 supporting actress Oscar nomination for “Spotlight” — a laurel that was well-deserved but hardly representative of the achievements of someone who …
2004
... played two for-the-ages characters in a single year: charismatic high school fascist Regina George in “Mean Girls” and well-bred but willing-to-kiss-in-the-rain 1940s heiress Allie Hamilton in “The Notebook.”
2
McAdams often buoys not-great material, particularly as a stressed investigator in Season 2 of HBO’s “True Detective” (2015) and a closeted Orthodox Jewish lesbian in the film “Disobedience” (2018) — superb performances that received little awards notice.
1-12-24:
The movie musical “Mean Girls” will commit the tragedy of showing someone other than McAdams play Regina George on-screen. But just …
11
... days later, Hollywood can right itself if the film academy announces McAdams as an Oscar nominee for “Margaret.”
