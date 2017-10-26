Documentary 'Ben-Gurion, Epilogue' leads off Israel Film Festival

David Ben-Gurion was not only one of the founders of the state of Israel, he was an idiosyncratic, playful iconoclast who believed big cities were not good for humanity, was taught to stand on his head by the legendary Moshe Feldenkrais, and hung out with Ray Charles.

These insights and more come from "Ben-Gurion, Epilogue," a fascinating new documentary on the man that centers on a previously unknown six-hour English-language interview he gave in 1968 at age 82, an interview that has remained unseen from that time until now and, among other things, offers unexpected views on making peace with the Arab world.

“Ben-Gurion, Epilogue,” opening night gala of Israel Film Festival, Saban Theatre Beverly Hills, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m.; Ahrya Fine Arts, Beverly Hills, Nov. 13, 7:15 p.m.; Laemmle Town Center 5, Encino, Nov. 16, 9:30 p.m.; Laemmle Royal, West L.A., Nov. 18, 5 p.m. Festival runs through Nov. 21. www.israelfilmfestival.com/

