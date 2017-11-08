ENTERTAINMENT MOVIES
Critic's Choice

'Casablanca' returns to theaters to celebrate 75th anniversary

Kenneth Turan
If you care at all about film, you've seen "Casablanca," but shouldn't you see it again, especially on a big screen? A triumph for a splendid cast top-lined by Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, nominated for eight Academy Awards and winner of three — best picture, director and screenplay — it's a picture whose pleasures never grow stale.

Against considerable odds, this World War II tale manages to be as political as it is romantic. Something inexplicably magical happens, creating a story where humor, idealism, cynicism, espionage melodramatics and even deadly gunplay all have a role. It's almost like a whole season of movies crammed into a single 102-minute package.

Brought back by Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies, “Casablanca” will play on Nov. 12 and 15 at 2 and 7 p.m. at AMC, Regal, Cinemark and other Los Angeles-area theaters.

