'Casablanca' returns to theaters to celebrate 75th anniversary

If you care at all about film, you've seen "Casablanca," but shouldn't you see it again, especially on a big screen? A triumph for a splendid cast top-lined by Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, nominated for eight Academy Awards and winner of three — best picture, director and screenplay — it's a picture whose pleasures never grow stale.
Against considerable odds, this World War II tale manages to be as political as it is romantic. Something inexplicably magical happens, creating a story where humor, idealism, cynicism, espionage melodramatics and even deadly gunplay all have a role. It's almost like a whole season of movies crammed into a single 102-minute package.
Brought back by Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies, “Casablanca” will play on Nov. 12 and 15 at 2 and 7 p.m. at AMC, Regal, Cinemark and other Los Angeles-area theaters.
