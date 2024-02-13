Quiz: Will you be voting ‘Oppenheimer’ for best picture?

Columnist Glenn Whipp, dressed in his J. Robert Oppenheimer finest, wants to know if you’ll be voting for the film about the creator of the atomic bomb.

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide and has been hailed by critics and awards season voters alike, making it the overwhelming favorite to win the Oscar for best picture.

Will you be voting for it? Take the following quiz to imagine a future and learn if that future will horrify you.

1. You watched “Oppenheimer”:

In a theater (5)

In an Imax theater, specifically the Imax 70-millimeter presentation at Universal Studios CityWalk, because that’s how Christopher Nolan told me to see it (10)

In my fallout shelter (7)

2. You voted for:

“The Dark Knight” (I still can’t believe it wasn’t nominated!) (10)

“Dunkirk” (8)

“CODA” (2)

3. Favorite woman in a Christopher Nolan movie:

Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, of course (10)

Any female character that isn’t dead, so ... I guess Emily Blunt? (7)

There are women in Christopher Nolan movies? (0)

4. Last book you read:

“American Prometheus: The Tragedy and Triumph of J. Robert Oppenheimer” (10)

“Something Deeply Hidden: Quantum Worlds and the Emergence of Spacetime” (8)

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” (But I read the whole series!) (0)

5. “Barbie” winning best picture would be:

Awesome! Greta Gerwig did such creative work on that movie! (0)

The chain reaction that destroys the world (10)

6. Favorite getaway:

Ojai (4)

Santa Fe (7)

Secret laboratory in the middle of nowhere (10)

7. Robert Downey Jr. is ...

Amazing! He gives an Oscar-worthy performance! (10)

Iron Man (2)

... in “Oppenheimer”? You don’t say (5)

8. At 180 minutes, “Oppenheimer” felt:

Just right. Brilliance makes up for a lot. (10)

Honestly, I zoned out a bit after the Trinity test (5)

A bit long, but still a half-hour less than that Scorsese movie (7)

9. Last subscription you renewed:

Netflix (3)

Los Angeles Times (thank you!) (6)

The Daily Worker (10)

10. Florence Pugh’s nude scenes:

Gratuitous (2)

Absolutely necessary as a storytelling device to show that Oppie wasn’t just smart. He was fiiiiine. So what if her character is woefully underwritten? (8)

11. Favorite passive-aggressive tactic:

Sulking (2)

“My feelings? Oh, don’t worry about those. No one else does.” (0)

Poison their apple (8)

12. First question you asked after the movie was over:

Can sunscreen really provide adequate protection during an atomic test? (4)

What happens to stars when they die? (9)

Where can I buy Cillian Murphy’s hat? (0)

13. “Oppenheimer” doesn’t show Hiroshima and Nagasaki. That’s ...

Rigor (10)

Erasure (0)

14. Highest level of science you took in school:

Chemistry (5)

Quantum thermodynamics (8)

Whale watching (1)

15. When insulted, your first impulse is to:

Turn the other cheek (3)

Don’t make eye contact and walk away (5)

Bide your time for six years and then betray the person who wronged you (7)

16. Message to anyone who feels they were “snubbed” on Oscar nominations morning:

I know it hurts. But tomorrow is a new day. (2)

To quote Harry S. Truman: “Don’t let that crybaby back in here.” (10)

17. But if Greta Gerwig had been nominated and Christopher Nolan wasn’t ...

Hey, them’s the breaks (3)

“Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds” (10)

18. Drink of choice:

Martini with dry gin, a smidgen of vermouth and then rim the glass with lime juice and honey (10)

Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie from Erewhon (1)

Water. Gotta keep that Stanley filled to the brim! (4)

19. You pronounce his name ...

Kill-ian (10)

Sill-ian (3)

I don’t. I’m voting for Paul Giamatti (0)

20. Feelings if “Oppenheimer” doesn’t win best picture:

Whatever. Pitting art against art for awards is absurd. (2)

History will judge us (10)

SCORING:

130 and above: Set the atmosphere on fire!

130 and above: It’s paradoxical, but it works

Below 70: Chances are near-zero

