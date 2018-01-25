American Cinematheque fetes Nicolas Roeg with 1973 horror classic 'Don't Look Now'

Time may heal all wounds, but it has done nothing to dispel the intensity of Nicolas Roeg's "Don't Look Now" (1973). Adapted from Daphne du Maurier's ghost story about two parents grieving the loss of their young daughter, the movie remains a devastating portrait of grief, a master class in disjunctive editing and a haunting disquisition on the use of the color red. (Some would note that it also remains a chance to see Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland burn up the screen in one of the most memorable sex scenes ever filmed.)