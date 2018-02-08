'Walking Out' is a stirring journey into the American wilderness

It's unfortunate that so few of the moviegoers who happily flocked to "The Mountain Between Us" last year could be bothered to see "Walking Out," an incalculably superior high-altitude drama whose majestic images demand the enveloping glory of the big screen. Still, that's no reason to avoid catching up with the DVD/Blu-ray release of this deeply stirring movie, written and directed by the Montana-based brothers Alex and Andrew J. Smith.