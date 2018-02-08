Advertisement

'Walking Out' is a stirring journey into the American wilderness

Justin Chang
By
Feb 07, 2018 | 5:10 PM
Matt Bomer, left, and Josh Wiggins in the movie "Walking Out." (Stanislav Honzik / IFC Films)

It's unfortunate that so few of the moviegoers who happily flocked to "The Mountain Between Us" last year could be bothered to see "Walking Out," an incalculably superior high-altitude drama whose majestic images demand the enveloping glory of the big screen. Still, that's no reason to avoid catching up with the DVD/Blu-ray release of this deeply stirring movie, written and directed by the Montana-based brothers Alex and Andrew J. Smith.

Adapted from a David Quammen short story, the film follows a father (a superb Matt Bomer) trying to bond with his teenage son (Josh Wiggins) on a big-game hunting expedition in frigid Montana. A terrible accident occurs, and in the hands of these two exceptionally well-paired actors, what initially seemed like a tale of estrangement and bonding becomes a harrowing chronicle of love and survival.

