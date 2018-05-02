Truffaut's glorious 'Day for Night' lights up Laemmle's Royal

The greatest film ever made about filmmaking? Some might lean toward "Singin' in the Rain." Others might see your "Contempt" and raise you "8 1/2." But for some (comme moi), the answer will always be "Day for Night," François Truffaut's Oscar-winning 1973 comedy about a film crew that comes together for a seven-week shoot in the south of France.
A glorious ode to the fleeting, addictive and irreplaceable joys of cinematic collaboration, the picture stars Truffaut as a fictional (and rather less talented) director, overseeing a group of collaborators played by, among others, Jean-Pierre Léaud, Jacqueline Bisset, Jean-Pierre Aumont and Valentina Cortese (who received an Academy Award nomination for supporting actress). In honor of its 45th anniversary, "Day for Night" will screen Thursday, May 10, at Laemmle's Royal Theatre, with Bisset in attendance.
------------
Where: Laemmle's Royal Theatre, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West Los Angeles
When: Thursday, May 10, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15
Info: www.laemmle.com