Angela Lansbury to attend 40th-anniversary screening of 'Death on the Nile'

Peter Ustinov may not have rivaled David Suchet or Albert Finney as the screen’s most memorable Hercule Poirot, but his dapper presence remains one of the many delights of “Death on the Nile” (1978). Directed by John Guillermin from a script by Anthony Shaffer, this ever-durable adaptation of one of Agatha Christie’s most ingeniously constructed whodunits will screen Nov. 9 at the Ahrya Fine Arts Theater in commemoration of the picture’s 40th anniversary.