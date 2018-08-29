Beyond Fest sets 13-film David Cronenberg retrospective with director in attendance

Acclaimed auteur David Cronenberg (“Scanners,” “Videodrome,” “A History of Violence”) will make a rare appearance in Los Angeles during an expansive, career-spanning, 13-film retrospective anchoring the 2018 edition of Beyond Fest, the popular genre film festival held next month at the American Cinematheque.
Beyond Fest’s “Cronenberg With Cronenberg: A Retrospective of the New Flesh” series kicks off Sept. 29 with an all-day marathon of the Canadian legend’s early films “Shivers,” “Rabid,” “The Brood” and “Scanners” screened in order and on 35mm.
The early-career marathon will be followed by a 30th-anniversary screening of “Dead Ringers,” where Cronenberg and composer Howard Shore will join filmmaker and moderator Mick Garris for a post-screening Q&A.
In total, Cronenberg will be in attendance at three screenings over the course of the festival, marking his first public return to Los Angeles in a decade. On Sept. 30, Cronenberg and Shore will be joined by actress Geena Davis for a double feature of “The Fly” and “Naked Lunch.”
Cronenberg and Shore return to probe reality on Oct. 1 in a Q&A with Debbie Harry and Jennifer Jason Leigh after a double bill of “Videodrome” and “eXistenZ,” moderated by “Upgrade” director Leigh Whannell.
The retrospective continues with double features of “A History of Violence” and “Eastern Promises” and “Crash” and “Spider” at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.
“David Cronenberg has been a visionary master of the art of cinema for over four decades,” said Beyond Fest co-founder Christian Parkes. “Screening these iconic films here in L.A. with his collaborators and partners is an absolute dream. Unless Kubrick is in hiding, we will probably quit after this.”
The special Cronenberg series at Beyond Fest — screened entirely on 35mm — is co-presented by Telefilm Canada, the American Cinematheque’s partner for the annual Canada Now film festival, with the support of the Consulate General of Canada.
An exclusive print by artist Alan Hynes and collectibles from Mondo have been created for the retrospective. Tickets for “Cronenberg With Cronenberg” go on sale through Fandango and at the American Cinematheque starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 1.
The full Beyond Fest lineup is expected to be announced next week.