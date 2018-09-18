In 'Songwriter,' Ed Sheeran's cousin documents the singer's musical process

Sheeran: Yeah, I think that’s something that really gets to me, as well. A song like “Galway Girl” has nine writers on it, but it has nine writers on it because there’s five members of Beoga[, an Irish folk band] on it. You have to be fair and give songwriting credit where it’s due, but in the process, you then get people being like, “Well, does he actually write his own songs? He has nine writers on it.” So with “Perfect,” I had to have it 100% me when I wrote it. That was a big thing to do to prove to people, “Yeah, I can do a song with nine people, but I can also do a song on my own and it can work just as well.” There’s a lot of talk around me as a songwriter with ... people questioning whether I actually do this, and it’s actually nice to just have something that proves to people that I do.