Advertisement
Music

Janet Jackson reveals her famous family ties that ‘not a lot of people know’ about

Janet Jackson poses with voluminous ginger-toned hair in front of a dark backdrop
Janet Jackson says Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman and Samuel L. Jackson are her cousins.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Malia Mendez
Share via

Janet Jackson is unveiling the lesser-known branches of her star-studded family tree.

In addition to her crew of musical siblings, the “That’s the Way Love Goes” singer shares ties with Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman and Samuel L. Jackson, she claimed Tuesday on BBC 2’s “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.” Her radio appearance comes on the heels of the North American leg of her Together Again tour, which is headed to Europe this fall.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - APRIL 14: Janet Jackson performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on April 14, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Janet Jackson)

Music

Janet Jackson extends Together Again tour, this time with Nelly, and 6 California shows

Janet Jackson added 35 shows to her Together Again Tour, launching the new leg in Palm Desert on June 4 and stopping at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on June 8.

Jan. 17, 2024

“Not a lot of people know that. [Wonder is] our cousin on my mother’s side,” Jackson told BBC host Scott Mills, who replied, “That’s blown my mind.”

She also called Chapman and Jackson “cousins,” adding, with a laugh, that despite sharing her last name, Jackson is “not my brother.” Notably, the “Pulp Fiction” actor previously denied that he and Michael Jackson were related in a 2017 interview with Wired.

Advertisement

Online records don’t immediately show links between Jackson and her “cousins.” However, the Jackson 5 alum’s publicly available family tree did list a paternal uncle named Samuel Jackson.

TMZ reported that Wonder is the Jacksons’ third cousin, once removed, though the outlet doesn’t cite a source.

Representatives for Janet Jackson, Wonder and Samuel L. Jackson did not reply immediately Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment. A representative for Chapman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Advertisement
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - MARCH 26: Janet Jackson performs after the Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on March 26, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Music

The Janet Jackson doc shows how even the problematic men in her life can’t smudge her greatness

Our panel of experts discuss this weekend’s flawed but engrossing ‘Janet’ docuseries.

Jan. 31, 2022

Users were shocked by Jackson’s claims after Mills re-shared a clip from his interview with the singer on X on Tuesday.

“Woah!! What a dynasty,” one person commented.

“I need to visually see a family tree cuz WHAT?! I knew of Stevie as I got older and still shocked about that but Sam & Tracey [sic] too?? LEGACY!” another wrote.

Advertisement

Genealogically or not, the Jackson family has ties to Wonder dating back to his 1980 collaboration with Jermaine Jackson on his song “Let’s Get Serious.” Wonder also sang alongside Michael Jackson in two duets: “Get It” and “Just Good Friends.”

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez began writing for the Los Angeles Times in 2023. A previous summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, she graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Mendez got her start in journalism at the Stanford Daily, where she worked as managing editor of the newspaper’s Arts & Life section. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement