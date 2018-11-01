Claire Foy, Christian Bale and nine more stars undergoing movie makeovers this awards season

With films like 2004’s “The Machinist” and 2010’s “The Fighter” under his extremely tight belt, Bale has never been afraid of extreme weight loss for a role. For Adam McKay’s “Vice,” the Oscar winner went the other direction, packing on dozens of pounds and shaving part of his head to play Cheney. For the sake of comparison, when Oliver Stone cast the same role in his 2008 Bush biopic “W.,” he turned to the more age (and weight?) appropriate Richard Dreyfuss. Stone’s original pick to play W? Christian Bale.