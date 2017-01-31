'Moonlight,' 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,' Frank Ocean land GLAAD nominations for LGBT representation

GLAAD, the advocacy organization for LGBT representation, announced Tuesday its nominees for the best in film, television, music and journalism that fairly, accurately and inclusively represents the community and the issues that affect their lives.

With nominees including the Oscar-nominated “Moonlight,” independent films “Other People” and “Spa Night” and television’s “black-ish,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Survivor’s Remorse,” the late-spring ceremony is often a barometer for where LGBT progress in the industry stands. But if this year’s slate of recognition, at least on the film side, is any indication, there may in fact be a diversity regression.

While the LGBTQ community surely has experienced unprecedented visibility in media in recent years, GLAAD’s top award nominees, for the best wide-released film, show a starkly different picture. Only two films — Barry Jenkins’ coming of age (and into sexuality) “Moonlight,” which also took home the top prizes from the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Assn., and “Star Trek Beyond” — landed nominees. This is the fewest number of nominees in this category since 2003.

In the limited-release best film category, “Other People” and “Spa Night” are joined by “The Handmaiden,” “Naz & Malik” and “Those People.” As for documentaries, “The Trans List,” “Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures,” “Out of Iraq,” “The Same Difference” and “Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four” were all nominated.

Considering the uncertain political times that have come with the election of President Donald Trump, Hollywood’s role in telling LGBTQ stories is more important than ever, said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

“At a time when progress is at a critical juncture, it is imperative that Hollywood tell more LGBTQ stories that reflect the community’s rich diversity — and build understanding that brings all communities closer together,” she said in a statement. “This year’s nominees have created images and storylines that challenge misconceptions and broaden understanding, accelerating acceptance and equality for LGBTQ people across the globe.”

A total of 115 nominees are nominated in 21 English-language categories and 41 Spanish-language nominees in 11 categories. In the English-language categories, cable networks earned 31 nominations, and broadcast networks garnered 17 nominations. Streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon and Seeso, received seven.

Final winners will be announced at two ceremonies later in the year, on April 1 in Los Angeles and on May 6 in New York.

Check out some of the nominees below. The full list over at GLAAD’s website.

Outstanding Film — Wide Release

“Moonlight”

“Star Trek Beyond”

Outstanding Film — Limited Release

“The Handmaiden”

“Naz & Maalik”

“Other People”

“Spa Night”

“Those People”

Outstanding comedy series

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

“Grace and Frankie”

“Modern Family”

“One Mississippi”

“The Real O'Neals”

“Steven Universe”

“Survivor's Remorse”

“Take My Wife”

“Transparent”

Outstanding drama series

“The Fosters”

“Grey's Anatomy”

“Hap and Leonard”

“How to Get Away with Murder”

“The OA”

“Orphan Black”

“Shadowhunters”

“Shameless”

“Supergirl”

“Wynonna Earp”

Outstanding documentary

“Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures”

“Out of Iraq”

“The Same Difference”

“Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four”

“The Trans List”

Outstanding music artist

Against Me!, “Shape Shift With Me”

Blood Orange, “Freetown Sound”

Brandy Clark, “Big Day in a Small Town”

Tyler Glenn, “Excommunication”

Ty Herndon, “House on Fire”

Elton John, “Wonderful Crazy Night”

Lady Gaga, “Joanne”

Frank Ocean, “Blonde”

Sia, “This is Acting”

Tegan and Sara, “Love You to Death”

Outstanding digital journalism article

“105 Trans Women on American TV: A History and Analysis” by Riese Bernard (Autostraddle.com)

“After the Orlando Shooting, the Changed Lives of Gay Latinos” by Daniel Wenger (NewYorker.com)

“The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues. Meet the Lesbian Bishop Caught in the Middle” by Becca Andrews (MotherJones.com)

“These are the Queer Refugees Australia has Locked Up on a Remote Pacific Island” by J. Lester Feder (BuzzFeed.com)

“The Uncertain Olympic Future for Trans and Intersex Athletes” by Diana Tourjee (Broadly.Vice.com)

